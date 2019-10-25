Ontario's Progressive Conservative government says it has decided against changing the province's municipal map following a review.

In January, the province raised the possibility of amalgamating some lower-tier municipalities in eight regional governments and Simcoe County in a bid to save money.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the review has concluded that a top-down approach is not the way to go.

He says local communities should decide what is best for them in terms of governance, decision-making and service delivery.

Premier Doug Ford's government announced the review six months after slashing the size of Toronto's city council from 47 to 25 and cancelling elections for regional chair positions in Peel, York, Muskoka and Niagara regions, turning them back into appointed roles.

In closing the door on amalgamations, Clark also announced that the province would provide $143 million to municipalities to help them lower costs in the long term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.