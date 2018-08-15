TORONTO -- Ontario has frozen executive pay across the public sector as it reviews how salary increases are granted to top earners at agencies that include the school boards, universities and hospitals.

In a directive issued to public-sector agencies, Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy says all base salaries for executives cannot increase beyond their current amounts.

Bethlenfalvy says the government will review its compensation framework program by June 7, 2019.

The freeze affects those who make $100,000 or more at public sector organizations.

The move comes after the Progressive Conservative government froze wages of managers in government ministries and ordered a review of executive and management compensation earlier this summer.

Premier Doug Ford, who took power at the end of June, has pledged to find $6 billion in "efficiencies." His government has created an independent commission of inquiry and ordered an audit of government books to assess the province's financial position.

