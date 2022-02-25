Ontario-founded Women’s Institute celebrates 75 years in Simcoe County, 125 globally

A long-standing Ontario-founded organization focused on supporting and inspiring women living in rural communities is celebrating a massive milestone.

Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute in Bradford, Ont. was created 75 years ago in 1947, and is one of more than 150 international institutes.

At the same time, the Federated Women's Institute of Ontario (FWIO) is being honoured across the world for its 125 years of service.

Its first-ever meeting took place in Stoney Creek, Ont. in 1987 after being established by Canadian Adelaide Hoodless.

"We're the world’s best-kept secret. The work we do kind of goes unnoticed but it gets done," said Donna Jebb, Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute president.

"We're there and ready to keep moving ahead with protecting the environment, protecting our communities and values that everyone holds close to their heart."

Tec-We-Gwill has continued to provide social and educational resources for local women while participating in fundraising and charitable events in the community.

"We continue to work with women and their families to ensure we are working together in communities, in Ontario and across the world," Jebb said.

"Our history is invaluable and the work that women have done for the past 125 years and in Simcoe County for 75 years has been phenomenal."

FWIO has more than nine million members across the globe servicing communities in 70 countries. For more information on ways to become involved visit the FWIO website.