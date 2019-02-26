

CTV Barrie





The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Adjala-Tosorontio overnight.



Fire crews were called to the home on 20th sideroad just before 1 am on Tuesday. Officials say two adults were home at the time but were able to make it out safely.

Damage is estimated at $600,000.

The OFM says the fire is not suspicious. Investigators were on scene on Tuesday searching for the cause.

