Ontario Fire Marshal Investigates Adjala-Tosorontio Fire
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:16PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:22PM EST
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Adjala-Tosorontio overnight.
Fire crews were called to the home on 20th sideroad just before 1 am on Tuesday. Officials say two adults were home at the time but were able to make it out safely.
Damage is estimated at $600,000.
The OFM says the fire is not suspicious. Investigators were on scene on Tuesday searching for the cause.