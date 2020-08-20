BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday, raising the total number to 676.

The death toll for Simcoe Muskoka remains at 37.

York Region has 10 new cases for a total of 3,371 and 252 deaths since the pandemic started.

No new cases were reported in Grey Bruce. The region's total remains at 127 with 117 recoveries to date.

Today, the Ontario government extended its emergency orders again.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the provinces still needs the tools to address the COVID-19 pandemic, even as cases continue to go down.

The province said it would let some orders lapse, including one that allows school boards to redeploy workers to healthcare facilities to respond to the pandemic.

It said there are ongoing reviews to determine which remaining emergency orders are necessary.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 76 new cases today, although an issue with the province's reporting system led to 11 public health units not reporting data on Thursday.