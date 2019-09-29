

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Tens of thousands of education workers in Ontario are poised to begin a job action Monday morning after weekend contract talks broke down.

The union that represents custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators says its members will begin a work-to-rule campaign.

CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions represents 55,000 education workers who will stop working overtime and performing extra duties.

It says its bargaining unit failed to reach a new collective agreement with the province and school board trustees.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it's "deeply disappointing" that contract negotiations broke down.

Contracts for Ontario's public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining.