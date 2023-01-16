Ontario driver flees from first crash only to cause a second: OPP

Two crashes by one driver equals eight charges, a seven-day vehicle impoundment plus a 90-day suspension.

Provincial police charged a driver with impaired operation after the driver was involved in two collisions in both Orangeville and Grand Valley in just over 10 minutes.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrived at a fail-to-remain collision on County Road 109 at County Road 16 in Orangeville at 5:39 p.m. on Saturday.

Eleven minutes later, they received a call about a collision on County Road 109 at County road 25 in Grand Valley.

Officers soon realized the second sedan was the same one that had fled from the initial collision.

Police charged a 36-year-old Guelph man with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Careless driving - (two counts)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Driving while under suspension

Fail to remain

Fail to have insurance card

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in Jan. 2023, to answer to the multiple charges. His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477.