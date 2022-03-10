Ontario driver accused of travelling nearly 100 km/h over speed limit: OPP

An Ontario driver is accused of travelling nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit after being pulled over in Caledon Wednesday evening.

According to Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the driver was caught going 176 km/h in an 80 km/h zone at about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 10 at Highpoint Side Road.

Police say the operator of the vehicle is charged with stunt driving.

The driver’s license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, posted on the provincial website, any driver who reaches 50 km/h over the speed limit loses six demerit points and is fined $9.75 for every km/h exceeded.