TORONTO -- Ontario is delaying the release of its full budget, instead planning to deliver a scaled-back economic forecast on March 25.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says it's important to introduce a financial plan for the province that is as current as possible, given the dynamic situation around COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford says there are some "rough waters ahead," but the government is prepared to do whatever it takes to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The province over the weekend announced it is drafting legislation to ban employers from requiring sick notes for those in self-isolation or quarantine.

It will also ensure protected leave for workers who have to take unpaid leave to isolate themselves or care for others, such as children not in school.

Ontario reported 32 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total in the province to 177.