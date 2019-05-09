

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press





Ontario is cutting more than $70 million from eHealth's budget ahead of a major health system merger, and millions in health research funding is drying up.

The numbers are contained in a detailed spending plan that the government tabled Thursday following last month's budget.

Though the Progressive Conservative government's overall spending package is up nearly $5 billion from the last Liberal budget, it contains cuts to a host of programs and services, as the Tories attempt to eliminate an $11.7 billion deficit.

Many of those cuts were not readily apparent in the April 11 budget, but have come out in the days and weeks since, as various organizations learn of funding changes from respective ministries.

They include funding reductions to public health, Legal Aid Ontario, child care funding, tourism, library services, conservation authorities and a tree planting program.

Thursday's expenditure estimates for 2019-20 include a reduction of $70 million for eHealth Ontario -- which works on digital health programs -- and nearly $52 million less for health policy and research, which involves a large cut to the Health System Research Fund that contributes to research relevant to provincial policy.