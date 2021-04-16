BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ontario government is expected to announce tightened restrictions Friday afternoon amid surging COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations.

In Simcoe Muskoka, case counts hit triple digits for a second consecutive day, with 133 infections, including 43 hospitalizations.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) president and CEO calls the rising cases and hospitalizations during the third wave "a scary time." Janice Skot said hospitals are experiencing overwhelming admission numbers as staff encounter "a high level of fatigue, stress and burnout."

There have been 13 virus-related deaths in April so far, as the number of lives lost to COVID-19 across Simcoe Muskoka hit 215. No new deaths were reported Friday.

In Grey Bruce, the health unit declared a 'critical threshold' as infection numbers hit record levels for the area. The health unit pleaded with residents to hunker down and remain in their homes while staff try to contact trace the hundreds of potential carriers.

The spike in COVID-19 cases from region to region comes a little over a week since the province implemented the stay-at-home order requiring residents to only go out for essential reasons.

On Friday, the province reported another record in new daily COVID-19 infections, with 4,812 cases plus 25 more virus-related deaths.

New modelling projections unveiled Friday indicates Ontario's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic started.

Ontario's associate medical officer of health said Thursday the situation was "dire" and that the data is "alarming."

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to announce new restrictions at 2:30 pm, following additional recommendations made to the cabinet. It's unknown what specific measures the cabinet was considering; however, sources tell CTV News a province-wide curfew is under consideration.

Ontario's science advisors said an extended stay-at-home order of six weeks and upping vaccinations to at least 100,000 doses a day is the only way to flatten the curve.

RVH opened its doors to admissions from overwhelmed GTA hospitals.

The Barrie hospital currently has 43 COVID-19 positive patients, 14 patients in the intensive care unit and 13 on ventilators.

With files from The Canadian Press