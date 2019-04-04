

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press





The Ontario government is considering to implement mandatory annual math testing for all teachers in the province.

Senior government sources have told The Canadian Press that teachers would be required to pass the test in order to continue to teach.

The test would apply to teachers at both the primary and secondary level even if the educator did not primarily teach mathematics.

The Progressive Conservative government has repeatedly promised to take measures to improve student math scores which have been declining for years across the province.

The government passed legislation Wednesday that will require all aspiring teachers in Ontario to pass a math test before receiving their licence to teach.

The sources could not immediately say what the test will look like or who will administer it, adding that the government would still need to consult with teachers and parents on the matter.