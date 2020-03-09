TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 34.

One patient is a man in his 50s who recently travelled to Germany and was seen at Brampton Civic Hospital.

The other two cases are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran and upon returning to Canada went to North York General Hospital.

All four of the patients have been released into self-isolation.

The Ministry of Health says COVID-19 is still not circulating locally, but officials are actively working to prepare for potential local spread of the illness.

Four of the people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have since been cleared of the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2020.