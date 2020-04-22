BARRIE -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 510 more cases of COVID-19 as well as 37 more deaths.

The new patients bring the province’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,245, including 6,221 recoveries—marking the first time recoveries outpace active cases in the province. Officials say that 659 people have died as a result of the virus.

Long-term care residents represent the majority of the deaths in the province.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed a total of 216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe-Muskoka. One hundred four people have recovered from the virus, 61 are in self-isolation, and another 12 are in hospitals across the region, including in Alliston, Barrie, Orillia and Newmarket.

~With files from Phil Tsekouras, CTV Toronto~