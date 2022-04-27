Ontario commits funding to 13 Simcoe County organizations impacted by COVID-19

Simcoe County -

Several organizations across Simcoe County are receiving funding to help offset the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Announced Wednesday, 13 local organizations will share more than $1.2 million from the Ontario government.

The funding is provided through the Resilient Communities Fund.

"Non-profit organizations are a crucial and valued part of any community, especially in Barrie," said Doug Downey, Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte MPP.

"Countless people rely on their services every day, and even facing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they still deliver.

"This funding will help them offset those impacts and continue supporting those who need it most."

The 13 organizations receiving funds are listed below:

Alzheimer’s Society of Simcoe County - $148,100

Barrie Native Advisory Circle - $150,000

Community Builders -$94,700

The Elizabeth Fry Society - $62,100

The Gilbert Centre - $65,700

Hospice Simcoe - $111,800

The MacLaren Arts Centre - $150,000

Rainbows for All Children - $61,100

Redwood Park Communities - $118,300

Seasons Centre for Grieving Children - $35,400

Simcoe Contemporary Dancers - $33,000

Sweet Charity - $48,500

Talk is Free Theatre - $143,700

"It’s been a priority for us to fund successful programs like the Resilient Communities Fund, which helps non-profits adapt and grow – ensuring they can continue providing the best service possible to the people of Barrie and make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families," said Lisa MacLeod, heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries minister.

The provincial government is committing $95.8 million to the Resilient Communities Fund this year to help 1,146 non-profit organizations in Ontario.