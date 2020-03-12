BARRIE -- After five consecutive days of bargaining, the Ontario English Catholic teachers have reached a tentative agreement with the provincial government.

“Effective immediately, all OECTA strike action is suspended during the ratification process,” said Liz Stuart, President of the OECTA.

This is the first of the four major teachers’ unions to reach an agreement amid the intense bargaining process that has been going on for months.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario also announced that they would suspend rotating strikes in light of Covid-19.

After Education Minister Stephen Lecce stepped back on two key issues--class sizes and online courses--all unions except the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation resumed negotiations.

The provincial government agreed to only increase the average high school class size from 22 to 23. It also provided opt-out options for online courses that were previously announced as mandatory.

With files from The Canadian Press