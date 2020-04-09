Ontario's Catholic educators have ratified the terms of a new contract with the province.

According to reports, the association agreed to a one per cent hike on salary with a four per cent rise in benefits.

English Catholic educators also agreed to an average of 23 students per high school class, which is one more than last year, but still quite a bit less than the government's original target of 28.

The bargaining process took more than 50 meetings to reach a deal and included four one-day walkouts by Catholic teachers.

"Our bargaining team put in a tremendous amount of time and effort to reach an agreement that will allow Catholic teachers to continue providing high-quality education over the long term," says Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association President Liz Stuart.