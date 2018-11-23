

CTV Barrie





An Ontario cannabis producer is recalling one of its products after receiving several complaints about mould.

RedeCan said it is recalling its B.E.C. strain of cannabis which is sold through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

The Welland-area company received five complaints about mouldy marijuana sold in 3.5-gram bottles with the lot code 4B2L3.

The company says it is working to determine how and when this could have happened.

Officials say there was no evidence of mould in a sample lot that is sent to a third party before being packaged and shipped to distributors.

RedeCan is disputing other online reports about insects being found in its products.