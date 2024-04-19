Ontario authorities flag online casino scams using Casino Rama's name

Police and gaming authorities in Ontario warn people not to be fooled by some online casino sites advertised on social media following reports of fraud in which Casino Rama was used as bait.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) jointly issued the advisory following suspicions of fraudulent activity linked to online gambling ads promoting gaming services allegedly affiliated with Casino Rama. However, Casino Rama has no connection to the advertised website, WinSpirit Casino, which operates as an unregistered gaming platform. In fact, police say the Orillia casino has no affiliation with any unregistered online casinos.

In a statement, the OPP emphasized the importance of adhering to regulated gaming sites in Ontario, which are held to stringent standards encompassing game integrity, data security, and player protection measures.

"Residents of Ontario who opt for online gambling are urged to exercise caution when encountering such advertisements and to verify that the gaming site they intend to use is registered with the AGCO," the OPP added.