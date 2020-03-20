BARRIE -- There are 59 new cases of COVID-19 across the province.

The latest numbers include the three local cases reported by the Simcoe Muskok District Health Unit yesterday and another five reported in York Region.

*****FRIDAY, MARCH 21st ****

The Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 in the region.

Speaking with CTV News, SMDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner, says three men have tested positive for the virus.

The first case involves an American citizen currently residing in the Collingwood area. The man is in his 50’s and had also recently travelled to Quebec from Massachusetts.

A man in his 20’s from Bradford has tested positive after coming in contact with a woman in her 40’s who tested positive after returning from Ecuador.

The third case involves an Orillia man in his 60’s who recently travelled from Austria and Germany.

Gardner says there is no connection to the previous case in Orillia. That man also had a similar travel history.

All three men remain in self-isolation.

There are currently two presumptive cases in the region.

Dr. Gardner says all hands are on deck. “We are almost fully redeployed to responding to the situation within our roles. We are making progress as a system in opening up assessment centres. Barrie, Orillia, and Collingwood have assessment centres running.”