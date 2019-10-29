The provincial government announced annual funding of just over $15.9 million for rural communities across Grey Bruce.

The money is part of the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund for 2020 that is meant to help municipalities beef up their budgets.

Northern and rural regions are the primary benefactors across the province of the government grant.

Across Grey Bruce, 11 communities will get cash.

Owen Sound will receive $1.7 million, Hanover will get $1.9 million, while South Bruce Peninsula will take the most at just over $3 million. West Grey, Arran-Elderslie and Northern Bruce Peninsula will each receive $1.5 million, and Meaford will get $1.2 million.

The rest of the chosen communities will split the remaining sum.

For a full list of municipalities that will receive the government grant as part of the OMPF, click here.