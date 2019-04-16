

The Canadian Press





The federal government says Ontario is being "alarmist" in its fight against Ottawa's carbon pricing law.

It says there is no merit to the province's claim that Ottawa will gain vast new powers.

A provincial lawyer on Monday told Ontario's top court the law is unconstitutional because it strays far into provincial powers.

He said the federal government could be able to tell people when to drive or where to live if the law stands.

Today, a lawyer for the federal government disputed that notion.

She says Ottawa's only aim is to curb dangerous climate-changing emissions, which do not respect provincial boundaries.