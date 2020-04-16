BARRIE -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 38 more deaths related to COVID-19 while adding 514 new cases of the virus in the province, the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day.

There are currently 8,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which includes 423 deaths and 4,194 recoveries. Close to 300 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours alone.

In Simcoe Muskoka, the local health unit reported on Wednesday that two more people diagnosed with the virus died, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to 11.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the latest victims are a Springwater Township man in his 70s who died in the hospital in Barrie, and a woman in her 90s who died at the Bradford Valley long-term care facility where she was a resident.

The woman's death is the third reported at the Bradford Valley Care Community home; the other two include a man in his late 90s and a woman in her 80s.

Bradford Valley is now reporting 31 cases, 24 residents and seven staff members.

As of Wednesday evening, there are 165 total cases of COVID-19 in the region. The health unit says that 70 people have recovered, and 12 are in the hospital.