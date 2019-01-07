

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





Ontario's post-secondary institutions are now expected to have free-speech policies in place under a controversial provincial rule that officially came into effect this year.

The governing Progressive Conservatives announced last summer that all publicly funded colleges and universities would have until Jan. 1 to develop and implement a free speech policy "that meets a minimum standard prescribed by the government."

The government said that any institutions that failed to comply could face a cut in funding.

While Ontario's colleges adopted a universal free-speech policy late last year, the province's 22 universities have opted to each come up with their own.

Queen's University in Kingston says its policy was approved mid-December after the school sought input from stakeholders and the public.

It says the policy, which also upholds the right to engage in peaceful protest about the content of the free expression of others, took effect immediately.