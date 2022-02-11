Ont. police officer surprises seniors with special Valentine's gift bags

Special Constable Elisabeth Aschwanden focuses on bringing smiles to the faces of Bradford seniors for her second annual Caring and Carnations campaign.

The South Simcoe Police officer said she came up with the idea to surprise seniors on Valentine's Day with special gift bags because she wanted to show them some love during the pandemic.

"The reaction is always heartwarming for us. Some of them have tears of joy. Others are wanting us to come right inside, sit down and have tea with them," she said.

South Simcoe Police Special Const. Elisabeth Aschwandan delivers surprise Valentine's Day gift bags to seniors in Bradford, Ont. (CATALINA GILLIES/CTV NEWS)

The community officer, who works in public schools, reached out to local teachers to ask their students to create handmade Valentine's cards.

She said the response was overwhelming.

"I needed just over 400 cards for the locations that I was going to drop them off at. In the end, I had well over 1,400. You can't say no when these kids are making these cards. They're just so beautiful, and they put so much love and spirit into them."

Students at local schools create homemade Valentine's Day cards for seniors. (CATALINA GILLIES/CTV NEWS)

A local business owner also decided to step up and join the program this year.

The owner of Linda's Floral Designs donated hundreds of carnations to be delivered with the cards.

"Just to know that we can put a smile on someone's face or brighten someone's day if I get a phone call to say thank you so much, it just warms my heart," Linda Donaher said.

Linda's Floral Designs donates flowers for surprise Valentine's Day gift bags to seniors in Bradford, Ont. (CATALINA GILLIES/CTV NEWS)

Auxiliary Police officers and volunteers from the Danube Seniors Leisure Centre will help deliver the gifts to multiple retirement and private homes for Valentine's Day on Monday.

Aschwanden says she plans to make this an annual event.

"It brings joy to everyone. It's not just those receiving, but it's for all of us in the community. Why would we not want more kindness and more joy."