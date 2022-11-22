Ont. mother wins battle for special exemption for son after rejection from ministry

A long fight for a Cookstown, Ont., mother to help save her child's life has come to an end.

On Friday, Lauren Dempsey got the news that her three-year-old son George was approved for the antibody treatment for the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, after being denied by the Ministry of Health.

George received the treatment, which is primarily available to high-risk children under two, earlier this year until he aged out.

"They said he doesn't qualify. He doesn't meet the qualifications, and we (the ministry) are not convinced if he got RSV it would be a major life event requiring hospitalization," Dempsey previously said in an interview with CTV News.

However, it's not George's first time battling the virus. RSV landed him in the hospital for two months in January 2020.

Around that same time, his parents learned he had a rare form of spinal muscular atrophy, affecting every muscle in his body, making it more difficult for him to fight RSV. He was given a two-year life expectancy.

After spending weeks in the ICU at SickKids in Toronto, an online petition calling on the government to issue George a special exemption for the treatment received almost 20,000 signatures.

Along with his parents, who applied for the treatment a second time, the boy's doctors also resubmitted an application for an appeal.

George, who will celebrate his fourth birthday on Wednesday, is now back at home in Cookstown with his family as he awaits the potentially life-saving treatment.