BARRIE
Barrie

    • Ont. man 'jittery with excitement' after winning lottery

    James Stables, of Newmarket, Ont., won $100,000 in the Nov. 8, 2023, Pick 3 draw. (Source: OLG) James Stables, of Newmarket, Ont., won $100,000 in the Nov. 8, 2023, Pick 3 draw. (Source: OLG)

    A retired Newmarket man says he "was jittery with excitement" after winning big with the lottery.

    James Stables has been playing the lottery regularly for years and says his favourite games are Pick 3 and Pick 4.

    "I always say yes to Encore," he says after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Nov. 8 Pick 3 draw to win $100,000.

    Stables says he learned he had won using the ticket checker at the store, and could hardly believe it.

    "The last ticket I checked said 'Big Winner,' and I thought it couldn't be right. I took a deep breath, and after the third scan, I figured it couldn't be an error, and I went home to tell my wife," he says.

    Stables plans to get some work done around the house and treat himself and his wife to a shopping spree with his winnings.

    He purchased his winning ticket at Art's Variety on Eagle Street in Newmarket.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland’s fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire

    A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News