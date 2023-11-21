Ont. man 'jittery with excitement' after winning lottery

A retired Newmarket man says he "was jittery with excitement" after winning big with the lottery.

James Stables has been playing the lottery regularly for years and says his favourite games are Pick 3 and Pick 4.

"I always say yes to Encore," he says after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Nov. 8 Pick 3 draw to win $100,000.

Stables says he learned he had won using the ticket checker at the store, and could hardly believe it.

"The last ticket I checked said 'Big Winner,' and I thought it couldn't be right. I took a deep breath, and after the third scan, I figured it couldn't be an error, and I went home to tell my wife," he says.

Stables plans to get some work done around the house and treat himself and his wife to a shopping spree with his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Art's Variety on Eagle Street in Newmarket.