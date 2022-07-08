Ont. man charged in year-long heavy equipment theft and trafficking crime spree

Police arrested a man accused in a year-long crime spree involving theft and trafficking of heavy equipment in South Simcoe, York and Toronto.

South Simcoe Police say an investigation was launched in April after heavy equipment worth roughly $100,000 was stolen from a construction site in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say a 48-year-old Brampton man was arrested on Thursday and faces 32 theft-related charges, plus break and enter and mischief.

The charges include offences outside the South Simcoe Police jurisdiction.

They say the value of the items stolen exceeds $500,000, most of which were recovered during a police property search in May.

Police say the crime spree caused another $15,000 worth of damage.

Officers say the accused was arrested in the area of his home in Brampton and taken to the South Simcoe Police detachment to be held for a bail hearing.