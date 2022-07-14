Ont. man charged in connection with sexual assault in New Tecumseth

Provincial police with the Major Crime Unit arrested a Scarborough man in connection with an alleged sexual assault investigation in New Tecumseth.

Nottawasaga OPP recently received information about a sexual assault of a youth that allegedly happened between 2018 and 2019 in New Tecumseth and Ajax.

The 51-year-old accused faces several charges, including four counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16, four counts of sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 14, and possessing child pornography.

Police say it's never too late to report a sexual assault, "no matter how long ago it happened."

They ask anyone with additional information or who believes they were a victim to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.