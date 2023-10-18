Ont. man accused in death of Bolton man found dismembered is back in court

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

The preliminary hearing of Tony Lucia, the 63-year-old Woodbridge man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morris Conte, got underway at the Orangeville Courthouse on Wednesday.

Conte was last seen in Caledon in May 2010. The Bolton man's family told police he was going to meet a friend for coffee. They never saw him alive again.

The 45-year-old father of four's dismembered remains were found scattered across Oro-Medonte and Muskoka.

Police said they were left in locations where they would be easily found.

Lucia was charged last year, 12 years after Conte's death. He was behind bars for about two months before being granted bail set at $1 million in November 2022.

Evidence heard in the preliminary hearing is protected under a publication ban.

Lucia's son, Sam, was previously charged in 2011 with accessory after death and committing an indignity to a human body. Those charges were later withdrawn.

The allegations against Tony Lucia have not been tested in court.