Ont. coach accused of sexually assaulting a girl, 13, several times out on bail

A table tennis coach accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl is out on bail.

Police in York Region arrested Jian Fei Sun on Saturday after allegations he sexually assaulted a student on several occasions during private lessons offered at his home.

He was granted bail and released from custody the following day.

Police say Sun, a 38-year-old from Newmarket, runs a club called the JF Table Tennis Club out of his private residence.

They say the alleged assaults happened in the fall and continued into the new year.

Police believe there could be more victims and urge them and any witnesses to come forward.

"There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence," York Regional Police stated in a release. "A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature," the service noted.

Police charged Sun with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference under 16, and invitation to sexual touching.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 7 in a Newmarket courthouse.

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.