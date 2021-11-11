ONroutes brew free coffee for veterans in honour of Remembrance Day

BARRIE, ONT. -

ONroutes across the province are offering free coffee for veterans in honour of Remembrance Day.

Those who have served or serve currently are eligible to receive a free small Tim Hortons coffee or a tall Starbucks coffee at any ONroute location across Ontario on November 11.

Poppies are also available in all ONroute plazas.

Throughout November and December, ONroute has partnered with Support Our Troops, an organization that offers various support for military members and their families. Employees will be wearing a yellow ribbon, and donations will be accepted for the organization.