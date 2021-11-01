ONroute kicks off campaign to support troops

Barrie, Ont. -

ONroute rest stops along highways 400 and 401 will again honour Canadian Armed Forces with a special two-month campaign.

More than 20 locations will accept $1 donations with each purchase throughout November and December to champion the 'Support Our Troops' initiative.

"We have tremendous respect and gratitude for the women and men in the Canadian Armed Forces, past and present," said Melanie Teed-Murch, ONroute chief executive officer.

ONroute employees will wear a yellow ribbon to show their support during the campaign.

The various rest stops will also offer free coffee for veterans and current military members on Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

ONroute partnered with Support Our Troops and its Holiday Food Hamper program for another year.

Last year, ONroute reportedly raised $49,000 in November, which helped support 285 military families in Ontario through the Holiday Food Hamper program.

This year's campaign will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.