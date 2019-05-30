

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating a romance scam in Meaford that cost the victim thousands of dollars.

Investigators say the victim met the male through an online dating site and over the course of a year, sent around $150,000 to the scammer.

According to police, the victim believed the fraudster to be an American resident currently stationed by the U.S. Military in Nigeria.

Police caution sending money or sharing financial information online or over the phone.

Officers say to:

Be suspicious of anyone you haven’t met in person that professes love;

Be wary if they refuse or have excuses to not meet in person;

Tell a trusted person where you will be if you do set up a meeting, meet in public;

Never share personal or financial information;

Never send pictures or video of yourself;

Never send money under any circumstances - asking for money should be a red flag;

Never accept money or goods to be transferred, it is usually a form of money laundering.

If you believe you’re the victim of fraud, be sure to gather as much information as possible, including the scammer’s profile name, how you made contact, social media screenshots, and emails.

To file a report with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, call 1-888-495-8501 or head to their website.