BARRIE, ONT. -- The creator of the non-profit organization, Under the Umbrella Canada, reached out to small businesses to create virtual classes to help with the mental health of teens during the pandemic.

Stephanie Sinclair said she noticed the need for services and counselling for young people growing up in Bradford.

The online events hosted by local businesses include various classes, such as yoga, makeup tutorials, journalism and Tik Tok dances.

The classes benefit small businesses while engaging teens who develop hometown pride.

Sinclair also created a Snapchat feature on the website for teens to connect and be heard.

