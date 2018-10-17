

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario residents can now legally buy cannabis through an online government-run store, but technically they can only consume the drug in private residences until legislation establishing new pot consumption rules passes later today.

The Progressive Conservative government's legislation changing previously established regulations on where recreational pot can be used has yet to go into effect.

Premier Doug Ford says he expects the bill to pass later today.

The legislation, which loosens regulations established by the previous Liberal regime, would allow Ontario residents to smoke recreational cannabis wherever the smoking of tobacco is permitted.

The Opposition NDP is criticizing the government for not have its legislation in place before today's country-wide legalization of recreational pot.

But Ford says the province is ready.