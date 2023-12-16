BARRIE
Barrie

    • Online auction launches to support Contact Community Services holiday campaign

    A photo of the holiday auction site (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). A photo of the holiday auction site (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

    Contact Community Services has launched its annual holiday online auction.

    The auction will raise money for Contacts Community Hope Chest, which aims to support families in need by offering one-time financial support payments such as car payments, translation, Christmas gifts, food and medication.

    "Nothing exemplifies the true meaning of the holidays better than when your purchases go to supporting those most in need in our community," said Emily McIntosh, Executive Director of Contact Community Services.

    In 2022, the community came together to raise $16,000, while this year, the community service group aims to raise $20,000 for the Community Hope Chest.

    "There are people here in our community that are struggling with basic needs with the high price of groceries, rents, utilities, prescriptions and through community hope chest, which is funded through the hope of the community, we are able to help as they come in," said Brenda Pufek, Development and engagement officer at Contact Community Services.

    According to the group, the online auction features unique items, experiences, and services to which individuals, local businesses, and artisans have donated.

    During the online auction, participants can bid on various items, such as once-in-a-lifetime adventures, culinary experiences, hand-crafted objects and more.

    Those hoping to take part in the online auction can visit the Contacts Community website

