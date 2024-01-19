Ongoing police investigation in Innisfil forced temporary hold and secure at elementary school

Police implemented a hold and secure measure at an elementary school in Innisfil Friday morning while officers conducted an investigation.

South Simcoe police issued the hold and secure around 10 a.m. at Sunnybrae Public School.

The Simcoe County District School Board noted the police investigation was not connected to the school, but the security measure is required when there is a police situation nearby.

"Students and staff are safe," the board affirmed.

During a hold and secure, activities continue as usual inside the school, but all doors are locked to restrict access to the building.

The board confirmed South Simcoe police lifted the security measure roughly an hour later.

As for the police investigation, one person has been taken into custody.

Police say there was no threat to public safety, and more details will be provided when appropriate.