One year after an EF-2 ripped through a south-end Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood

Friday marks one year since an EF-2 tornado tore through a south-end Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood with winds up to 210 kilometres an hour, causing over $100 million in insured losses.

Experts reported the storm's track was 12 kilometres long and 600 metres wide.

The powerful storm that hit Prince William Way lasted roughly 10 to 15 minutes and damaged 110 homes, 71 of which were deemed unsafe, displacing numerous residents.

"The rebuilding effort has gone really well," Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said during an interview with CP24 on the one-year anniversary Friday.

However, he noted some residents are still unable to go home, with four houses uninhabitable.

"They are still fenced off and damaged," he said.

The devastating event made Environment Canada's top 10 weather events for 2021.

"It was like a sneak attack," noted senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

The tornado injured eight people, four seriously.

At the time, Lehman said it was "incredible" that no one was killed.

"I'm convinced that people instinctively knew to find a place of safety," he added.

During his interview Friday, the mayor mentioned the deadly EF-4 that rocked the city in 1984, wiping out homes and taking the lives of eight people.

"I do think people in our city are more aware perhaps of severe weather," Lehman said. "I think one of the legacies is that people are probably a little more nervous when they see those severe thunderstorm warnings or those tornado watches."