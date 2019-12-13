One woman sent to hospital after a crash in Barrie's north end
One woman was sent to hospital after a morning crash in Barrie's north end at Anne Street and Shirley Avenue, December 13, 2019 (Mike Arsalides / CTV News)
BARRIE -- It was a busy morning for emergency crews after a couple of crashes in Barrie’s north end around 9:00 a.m. Friday.
At Anne Street and Shirley Avenue, one woman was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
When first responders arrived on the scene, the woman was trapped and had to be extricated by the Barrie Fire Department.
There is no word on charges and police say the investigation is ongoing.
And one man is lucky to be walking away without being injured after police say he missed a stop sign, and his van was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.
After being struck, the van flipped over onto its side in the intersection of Oak and Gunn Street.
He was not injured and was assessed by paramedics on the scene. The two people in the pickup truck were also not hurt.
Police say charges are pending.
- With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides