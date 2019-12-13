BARRIE -- It was a busy morning for emergency crews after a couple of crashes in Barrie’s north end around 9:00 a.m. Friday.

At Anne Street and Shirley Avenue, one woman was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the woman was trapped and had to be extricated by the Barrie Fire Department.

There is no word on charges and police say the investigation is ongoing.

And one man is lucky to be walking away without being injured after police say he missed a stop sign, and his van was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

After being struck, the van flipped over onto its side in the intersection of Oak and Gunn Street.

He was not injured and was assessed by paramedics on the scene. The two people in the pickup truck were also not hurt.

Police say charges are pending.

Police investigating several crashes this morning in Barrie - witnesses and residents say drivers need to slow down and pay attention @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/yY0fnxRsN7 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) December 13, 2019

- With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides