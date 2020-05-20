BARRIE -- Parents of children under the age of 18 should keep an eye on their bank accounts for a special Canada Child Benefit top-up.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced families would receive an extra $300 per child this month.

The one-time top-up is to help families dealing with the increased financial pressures of the pandemic.

The federal government also said there is more help coming this summer with the annual increase to the CCB.

The increase will bring the new maximum yearly benefit to $6,765 per child under the age of six, and 5,708 per child aged six to 17.

The CCB program is designed to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Parents who are already enrolled in the program will receive an automatic top-up.