One teen is dead, and another is in police custody after an early morning homicide in Barrie’s south-west end.

Barrie Police were called to a house on Penvill Trail just before 6 a.m. and say they found the young victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Peter Leon with the Barrie Police Services says the suspect was arrested 15-minutes after the initial call.

He was located a short distance from the home without incident on McIntyre Drive.

Police closed a stretch of McIntyre Drive between Ardagh Road and Purbrook Court for a short time following the arrest.

Police say they are now waiting for a search warrant to enter the house on Penvill Trail to begin collecting evidence.

“(The) public can expect a police presence in the area until the on-site investigation is complete,” says Leon. They expect to be at the scene for a couple of days.

Police say the identity of the victim will not be released until a forensic post mortem is conducted to confirm the identity and cause of death.

The young suspect has not officially been charged and has not appeared in court at this time.

Leon says both boys lived in the home, but says there was no family relationship between them.

Leon assures that “there is no threat to public safety and this is an isolated incident.”