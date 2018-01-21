Featured

One snowmobiler rescued, another missing after falling into Sturgeon Lake

OPP cruiser

CTV News
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 11:19AM EST

One snowmobiler is recovering in hospital and another is missing after their snowmobiles fell through ice on Sturgeon Lake in the Kawarthas on Saturday night.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said emergency crews were called to the lake after 7 p.m. for a report of two snowmobiles that had reportedly fallen through ice approximately 100 metres from the shoreline.

One snowmobiler was rescued by bystanders and relayed to paramedics in serious condition.

Leon says the other snowmobiler, a male, was not located.

On Saturday night firefighters in insulated suits searched for him. At least one helicopter flew overhead to assist in lighting the scene.



Most Watched

Don't Miss


More stories from Barrie

  • News Tips Barrie

    News tip?

    Breaking news? See something? Send us a tip.

CTV News Video Network


Advertisement


Most Read