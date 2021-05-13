Advertisement
One sent to hospital following Hwy 400 collision
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 7:57PM EDT
A two-vehicle collision sent one person to hospital with minor injuries on May 13 (David Sullivan/CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Barrie.
According to officials, it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near the Essa off-ramp.
One female was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is not known.