BARRIE, ONT. -- Twisted metal and broken glass are what's left of a pickup truck after a collision in Springwater Township.

Huronia West provincial police say the crash happened on Highway 26 between Golf Course Road and Wilson Drive on Friday morning.

The pickup truck ended up crushed underneath the back end of a waste collection truck, trapping the driver inside.

Emergency crews arrived and freed the driver, who police say was conscious at the time.

A 36-year-old Oro-Medonte man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.