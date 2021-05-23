BARRIE, ONT. -- One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Barrie Saturday evening.

According to Barrie police, it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bayfield and Livingstone Streets. Police say an ambulance and a motorcycle collided.

A 35-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle was eventually transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. The 35-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was sent to RVH; however his injuries were believed to be minor.

Police have confirmed that there were no passengers on the ambulance at the time of the collision.

Anyone who has any information, including any potential dash-cam footage, is being asked to contact Constable D. Langdon at dlangdon@barriepolice.ca