

CTV News





CAVAN MONAGHAN TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on a highway near Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

Provincial police say the collision took place on Highway 115 at around 6 a.m. when a northbound car lost control and crashed into a ditch.

They say the crash set off a chain reaction involving an unspecified number of other vehicles, including at least one tractor-trailer.

Police say the trailer was carrying an unspecified potentially dangerous substance, and the road has been closed while investigators ensure the area is safe.

They say one person has been taken by air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release the cause of the incident.

