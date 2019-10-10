Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle collision along Highway 11 in Gravenhurst that sent the vehicle into a deep ditch.

Gravenhurst Fire says the driver was extricated and taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

The incident happened just before noon north of Kashe Lake Road.

Gravenhurst Fire is cautioning motorists to slow down through the area for the emergency personnel who are working to remove the damaged vehicle from the ditch.