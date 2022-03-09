One person suffers life-threatening injuries after workplace accident in Mono Township
One person was airlifted to hospital after a workplace accident in Mono Township.
Emergency crews were called to the 3rd Line late Tuesday night for an industrial accident.
OPP said one person was transported to a local hospital and was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified.
The cause of the accident is unknown.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau invites Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a standing invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address Canada's Parliament.
Russian losses mount as Ukrainians put up unexpected fight
As the losses mount on both sides of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts suggest that the Ukrainian military is putting up a bigger fight than the Russian military anticipated.
Live updates: Many head to Kyiv hoping for onward evacuation
Civilians from besieged towns northwest of Kyiv worked their way toward the capital Wednesday, crossing over a small river via a damaged bridge.
Crisis in Ukraine: To Russia, it's a 'special military operation' not 'war'
Russia insists that it is not at 'war' in Ukraine, instead referring to its violent campaign as a 'special military operation.'
'Rewriting history': Military official says NATO trying to counter Russian propaganda
Canadian military official Lt.-Col. Yves Desbiens says the war over Ukraine is being fought on two fronts — armed conflict and disinformation — and more work needs to be done to silence the Russian propaganda machine.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Atlantic
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
-
'We were 100 per cent sure': Mounties mistakenly thought N.S. gunman had shot himself
On Wednesday, the commission of inquiry investigating the case is expected to release a document describing what happened immediately after the killer, Gabriel Wortman, left the rural enclave at around 10:45 p.m., driving a replica RCMP cruiser and disguised as a Mountie.
-
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
Montreal
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Legault nixes cutting gas tax, saying that cheques to households will offset spiralling cost of living
The government's approach is meant to disproportionately help people with less money, Legault said. He promised bigger discussions of inflation and housing costs in the upcoming provincial election.
Ottawa
-
Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings and schools on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa looking at extra server capacity for recreational registration launches
The City of Ottawa is looking at upgrading its server capacity on days when recreational services are launched.
-
Teen seriously injured in assault at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon following an incident at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School.
Toronto
-
Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings and schools on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
Ontario's top doctor to give update on plan to 'live with and manage COVID-19' Wednesday
Ontario’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response Wednesday amid speculation that the government could move to ease or altogether lift masking requirements in the coming weeks.
-
'New phase of negotiations:' Ontario close to landing $10/day childcare deal
Ontario and the federal government have entered a “new phase of negotiations” that could see a $10-a-day childcare agreement reached within weeks, federal sources tell CTV News Toronto.
Kitchener
-
Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings and schools on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day
A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day.
-
'A text message once a day saying 'we are alive': Ukrainians in Waterloo Region worry for family unable to leave home country
Caring for elderly parents, sheltering in basements sometimes without electricity, Ukrainians in Waterloo Region fear for family members back home.
London
-
Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings and schools on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Tillsonburg, Ont.
One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont.
-
Council mulls Palace Theatre loan forgiveness
London, Ont. councillors expressed a willingness tonight to forgive a loan to the Palace Theatre in the Old East Village Tuesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings and schools on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
Ontario's top doctor to give update on plan to 'live with and manage COVID-19' Wednesday
Ontario’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response Wednesday amid speculation that the government could move to ease or altogether lift masking requirements in the coming weeks.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
Windsor
-
Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings and schools on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
Above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex before more snow arrives
Environment Canada is calling for a few days slightly above seasonal before more snow heads towards Windsor-Essex.
-
'In Honour' celebrates International Women's Day with first in-person gala since pandemic started
With about 180 women in attendance, In Honour Of The Ones We Love celebrated International Women's Day with its first large-scale, in-person event since the pandemic started.
Calgary
-
What the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports means for Alberta
As oil and gas prices soar and the United States bans imports of all Russian oil products, energy analysts fear it will be a challenge for Alberta's resource sector to respond quickly.
-
COVID-19 booster doses available for Albertans aged 12-17 starting next week
The province announced Tuesday that Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 will soon be able to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Calgary police investigate afternoon shooting reported in Redstone
Calgary police are investigating reports of shots fired in the community of Redstone on Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
-
'It’s scary': Saskatoon students navigate news of Russian invasion in the age of social media
University of Saskatchewan student Emma Munday’s extended family is still in the Ukrainian city of L’viv as the Russian invasion rages on.
Edmonton
-
'We are treated like kids': Edmonton drops masking after Alberta moves to take away powers
Edmonton councillors immediately cancelled the city's masking bylaw Tuesday, as the Alberta government moved to take away the ability of all local councils to require masks and vaccines in public spaces.
-
COVID-19 booster doses available for Albertans aged 12-17 starting next week
The province announced Tuesday that Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 will soon be able to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
U of A and academic staff reach contract agreement, strike averted
The University of Alberta’s Association of Academic Staff has voted in favour of renewing a collective agreement, meaning staff won’t have to go on strike.
Vancouver
-
Daughter of Langley, B.C., woman murdered in 1998 furious her mother's killer wants parole
In the days following her mother’s April 1998 murder, Rupy Sidhu spoke to the media pleading for information about the killer or killers who shot Baljit Kondolay in the driveway of their Langley, B.C., home.
-
'They are beautiful and resilient': Ukrainian women celebrated on International Women's Day
International Women's Day is a day that is widely celebrated across Ukraine, but this year, Ukrainian women are taking up arms to defend their homeland.
-
B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again amid vaccine mandate questions
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals continued to shrink Tuesday, as questions swirled over the government's plans for an expanded vaccine mandate for health-care workers.