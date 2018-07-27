

CTV Barrie





At least one person has serious injuries following a crash on Highway 11 near Bathurst street in East Gwillimbury.



The multi-vehicle crash happened just before 5:30 am.



Other people involved in the crash are believed to be suffering from minor injuries.



York Regional Police closed off Highway 11 from Bathurst Street to the Bradford bridge for the investigation. The area has since been reopened.



More details will be provided when available.

